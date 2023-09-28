Nintendo Switch Online Makes Popular RPG Free for a Limited Time

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED can now play a fairly popular RPG for free, but only for a limited time. Most subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online are subscribed to play retro Nintendo games across consoles like the SNES and N64. Meanwhile, the secondary reason to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber is to play online games. That said, there's more to the subscription service than just this. For example, subscribers also get free trials for games. To this end, there's a new free trial available now and until October 3.

The free download in question is for Pixpil and Chucklefish's 2021 indie RPG, Eastward. Released two years ago, the game boasts a Metacritic score of 82 and a "Very Positive" user review rating across 12,000 reviews over on Steam. To play the game on Nintendo Switch -- which normally costs $24.99 -- you will need to clear out 1.7 GB of space. For this, you get a game that is roughly 20 to 30 hours long. In other words, the game can be beaten by October 3, but you will need to set aside an appreciable amount of time.

"Eastward is a beautifully detailed and charming adventure game, from Shanghai-based indie developers, Pixpil," reads an official blurb about the game. In the near-future, society is starting to collapse, and the human population is at an all-time low. A deadly toxic presence has spread across the land, destroying and devouring everything in its path. Those who could escape the miasma flocked to underground villages to start a new life. But for a hardworking miner and a mysterious young girl, the hope of a thriving outside world beckons... Escape the tyrannical clutches of Potcrock Isle's subterranean society and join Eastward's unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above! Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail."

What the next free trial will be after Eastward, remains to be seen. As for this offer, it's available to all subscribers, regardless if they have the Expansion Pack tier, unlike some previous offers. For more coverage on Nintendo Switch Online and all things Nintendo Switch in general, click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking this game out now that it's free via Nintendo Switch Online?