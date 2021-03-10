Nintendo eShop Gift Cards are 10% Off For MAR10 Day

Today is Mario Day for no other reason than March 10th looks a lot like "Mario" when you write it out like MAR10. It's all a bit silly, but who cares when you can get tons of deals on Nintendo Switch games! In fact, you can get 10% off Nintendo eShop gift cards here at Best Buy and here on Amazon, which will make Mario Day deals that are available on the eShop even cheaper.

The list of eShop Mario Day deals includes 35% off games like Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Party, and Mario Tennis Aces. Of course, you can use your gift card on any game you like.

In addition to the eShop deal, Best Buy is also offering a bonus $5 Best Buy gift card when you purchase Nintendo Switch Online 12-month individual or family memberships. You can score that deal right here while it lasts. The rest of the best MAR10 Day deals for 2021 can be found right here via our master list.

Benefits of an Nintendo Switch Online Membership include access to online play, access to a growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES titles, cloud backup, and access to special offers.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.