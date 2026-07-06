Original Nintendo Switch 2 to Be Discontinued and Replaced With New Model

Despite only releasing last year, the original Nintendo Switch 2 is already heading toward retirement, at least in select parts of the world. The company has confirmed, via Nintendo of Europe, that various Nintendo Switch product lines will be replaced, including some hardware affected by the new European Union battery regulations set to take effect on February 18th, 2027. Nintendo reassures fans that these revised products offer no functional differences compared to existing hardware, and that fans do not need to take any action if they purchased any of the affected products ahead of this change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news arrives as the gaming industry adapts to Europe’s expanding right-to-repair initiatives, which require many consumer electronics devices to feature batteries that can be replaced directly by the user. Repairability has become an increasingly important topic among gamers. Nintendo’s approach now will balance compliance with Europe’s new laws and preserving the existing Nintendo Switch 2 experience, both in the console and its accessories. It is yet unclear if this change will expand to other markets, but for now, it seems confined to markets in Europe.

Nintendo Rolling Out New Products Nintendo Switch 2 Line

According to Nintendo, the rollout of this revised hardware begins in summer 2026 and will continue through early 2027 on a staggered basis throughout Europe. Availability for this new product line will vary depending on manufacturing schedules, distribution, and regional markets. Ahead of the console’s initial launch, Nintendo had manufactured and stockpiled numerous Nintendo Switch 2 units to avoid having it sold out. With this new launch, the same might not be true.

The first product players can expect to see these changes happen with select Joy-Con colors in the summer, and they will have user-replaceable batteries without changing the battery capacity or weight specifications. Following this, the major change will be with the Nintendo Switch 2 console in the fall of 2026. Some minor changes will see the battery’s physical size decreased by 1% and a slight reduction in the console’s overall weight.

Starting this summer, to prepare for upcoming changes in European battery regulations, selected Nintendo products in Europe will begin to be replaced on a rolling basis by revisions containing a user-replaceable battery.



See more: https://t.co/gxzE10hJfG — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 6, 2026

Nintendo will continue updating products like the Joy-Con 2 controllers, Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, and both the Nintendo 64 and GameCube controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2. Across the board, Nintendo has emphasized that these revisions introduce no gameplay or performance differences. This means there will be no advantage to owning the older or updated models.

Along with this announcement, Nintendo has confirmed it will no longer be producing Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED models. For those who own the first Switch, the change will not affect them. But starting in February 2027, players will no longer be able to purchase these models in Europe. This does not seem to be directed toward other markets at this time.

Consoles are constantly evolving and changing after release. Sometimes these decisions are made by the company, while others are a result of changing laws, as is the case. Updated models are often superior to older consoles, but this is not always the case. As the gaming industry is seeing rising prices, we can expect more changes to become the norm. When a major studio like Nintendo makes these changes, others are likely to follow, so we may see more reports like this soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!