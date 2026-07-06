Xbox Confirms Bethesda’s Future Amid Studio Closures & Layoffs

Microsoft is in the midst of aggressive restructuring, closing multiple studios and leaving fans wondering about the future of Xbox and its biggest brands. Widespread layoffs have seen multiple studio closures, game cancellations, and changes to policies regarding Xbox consoles and subscriptions. While some studios’ fates have been revealed, there has been widespread speculation about some major studios, including ZeniMax Media, under which Bethesda falls. As Xbox continues its internal reorganization, it appears committed to doubling down on its most recognizable and successful IPs, many of which belong to Bethesda according to the latest report.

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The result of this is that Bethesda will pivot its focus to further exploring The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Fallout, Quake, and Wolfenstein. Some of these names should come as no surprise, as The Elder Scrolls VI has been one of the most anticipated games in recent history, possibly rivaling that of Grand Theft Auto VI. Fallout has seen major growth after the success of the TV show, and DOOM: The Dark Ages had a strong launch. Xbox wants to strengthen these three franchises in particular thanks to their strong performances. This is likely the reason Bethesda is being refocused rather than closed like other studios.

ZeniMax Refocuses Around Bethesda’s Biggest Franchises

As part of Microsoft’s ongoing Xbox restructuring, fans will see a renewed focus on some of Bethesda’s biggest names. Considering the development time it normally takes for the studio to produce a new game, this could be good news. Fans have been waiting over a decade for The Elder Scrolls VI, and the wait will be even longer for Fallout V. This strategy could see new titles in Quake and Wolfenstein, two franchises that have been dormant for some time. Likewise, DOOM is still riding the success of The Dark Ages.

Despite this decision regarding Bethesda, reports indicate that recent layoffs and restructuring have affected multiple studios operating under the ZeniMax umbrella, including Bethesda-affiliated teams, id Software, Arkane, MachineGames, and ZeniMax Online Studios. Arkane’s Blade has been highly anticipated, but the new reports show that it has faced significant development hurdles and been internally delayed.

Xbox has repeatedly pushed for accelerated development on major franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, both of which have been missing for years as Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 continue to receive updates. We’ve also seen revivals of older series like Fable, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Gears of War: E-Day. This leaves the message clear that Xbox is focusing on some of the biggest names in its portfolio, and the future of Xbox relies on them. Whether that approach ultimately strengthens the brand remains to be seen.

Studio closures often lead to upcoming games being cancelled, and this is not exclusive to Microsoft and Xbox. We’ve seen Sony close PlayStation studios as well as Nintendo close some of its studios. The competition between these three giants sees them looking for more ways to increase their profits and continue to grow. We will likely continue to see this trend as development and hardware costs increase.

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