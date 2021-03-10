Here Are the Best MAR10 Mario Day Deals

✖

It's March 10th, and the fact that MAR10 looks a lot like "Mario" is all the excuse that Nintendo fans need for an annual Mario Day event. Naturally, retailers have jumped on board with product launches and deals to celebrate, and you can find your best options right here.

First off, the new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch console is back in stock for MAR10 Day. It features a red and blue color scheme and a free, matching carrying case that's adorned with Mario icons. It's priced at the standard $299.99 and sold out quickly at launch, but was available to order via several retailers at the time of writing - including Walmart and Best Buy. You can find it via the links below:

Best Buy

Next up is a one-day Mario Day sale that's happening right here at Best Buy. It includes deals on Mario games for the Nintendo Switch, deals on Nintendo eShop gift cards, deals on SanDisk memory cards, and more. Some highlights are available below:

Super Mario LEGO

If you want to get started with LEGO Super Mario you'll need the Mario Starter Course #71360 set, which is currently on sale here on Amazon and here at Best Buy for $47.99 (20% off).

Instead of standard LEGO bricks, the Super Mario sets are designed like real-world interactive game levels with a LEGO Mario figure that features an LCD screen and speaker, virtual coin collecting, and a companion app for iOS and Android. The LEGO Super Mario Starter Course opens up to a world of expansion sets.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Walmart is currently bundling the new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury with a 2 pairs of fantastic Super Mario socks. If you don't already own the game, you might as well get it from a place that's offering socks as a freebie. Grab it here for $59.88 while the deal lasts.

If you're unfamiliar, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U. Players can take on the role of iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad and play with friends and famiy via online and local co-op gameplay.

GameStop

GameStop is offering deals that are similar to the ones listed above on Mario games for the Nintendo Switch, but they are also offering additional deals on select controllers and other accessories. You can even get a collection of 16oz Super Mario glasses with the purchase of any Nintendo Switch Lite.

