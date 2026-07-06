Remake of 1998 Sega Saturn Game Announced for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

A remake of a 1998 Sega Saturn exclusive game has been announced for both PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, there is no debut trailer to accompany the announcement, nor word of a release date. There isn’t even a release window or word of a reveal date. All old-school Sega fans have is the announcement itself, which only includes word of platforms and the game’s cast.

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More specifically, Entergram has announced Sentimental Graffiti Re, a remake of Sentimental Graffiti, a very niche dating sim from 1998 that was released for the Sega Saturn and the Sega Saturn only, at least at launch. It was eventually ported to PC and PS1 down the line, though never outside of Japan. Suffice to say, its return has come as a surprise. What is also a surprise is that there is no Steam release, as Steam is arguably the biggest platform for the dating sim genre in the modern era. Of course, there is time for this to change, whether before launch or after it.

Official Cast

As noted, we don’t have any media of the remake — minus the image above — but we do have the game’s official cast, or at least most of it. Of course, in a dating sim, the characters are everything, which means the cast is everything, hence why this particular detail has already been announced. To this end, the cast is as follows: Honoka Sawatari is being played by Mirai Tachibana, Emiru Nagakura is being played by Tsubaki Makino, Wakana Ayasaki is being played by Koharu Miyazawa, Kaho Morii is being played by Moka Hinata, Manami Sugihara is being played by Kokona Natsume, and Chie Matsuoka is being played by Kanata Aikawa. Meanwhile, Taeko Adachi, Asuka Hoshino, Miyuki Hosaka, Rurika Yamamoto, Akira Endou, and Yuu Nanas have yet to be cast.

For those unfamiliar with this nostalgic Sega game — originally made by NEC Interchannel — it follows the story of Ichirou Tanaka, who, after bouncing from school to school growing up, has received an anonymous letter from a girl who wants to meet him. The problem is that Tanaka doesn’t know who it is, which means he must reunite with all 12 former love interests during spring break to figure out who it was.

As you may know, the dating sim was very popular in Japan when it was released, hence why it spawned a sequel, Sentimental Graffiti 2, which came out in 2000. Nothing has been announced for the sequel, though. Meanwhile, what makes this a remake vs a remaster or a re-release, we do not know. Remake typically means the game is being rebuilt from the ground up, but unlike a reboot, it will be faithful to the original experience.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.