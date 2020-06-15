Nintendo Fans Celebrate 26 Years of Super Game Boy
In June of 1994, Nintendo introduced the Super Game Boy peripheral for the Super Nintendo. It was a unique concept: Super Nintendo owners could buy a cartridge that allowed users to play their Game Boy games on the TV through the Super Nintendo. For those without a Game Boy, it was a way to enjoy what the handheld had to offer, but for those who did own the portable system, it gave them the chance to play the same games on the go and at home, decades before the Nintendo Switch. It might not seem as special today, but for gamers of the time, it was a mind-blowing concept. As such, the peripheral still holds a special place in the hearts of many Nintendo fans!
It's pretty hard to top!
Today is the 26th anniversary of the Super Game Boy. It’s still the best video game accessory ever. https://t.co/bAmAF6Q9QU— Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) June 14, 2020
The peripheral was a huge deal, back then.
The Super Game Boy for the SNES was a awesome idea to play your original Gameboy Games on the Big Screen!— 👋(`･ω･´)P.Reaper trying to Survive COVID-19 (@ProjectReaper) June 14, 2020
👾🕹🎮📺
Some game got enhancements when played on Super Game Boy. Look at those colors!
Algunos juegos fueron diseñados en mente para usarse en el Super Game Boy, por ejemplo, añadiendo un marco personalizado o que se eligiera una paleta de colores de forma automática. Un buen ejemplo es Donkey Kong (GB, 1994), el cual también salió el mismo día que el SGB. pic.twitter.com/hKydioRloU— HéctorGN★ (@HGN_03) June 14, 2020
It even got a "sequel" in Japan.
And a bonus shout out to the Super Game Boy 2: Electric Bluegaloo 😅
I recently got mine & loving the improved accuracy so far. Never *really* knew about it until a few years ago! pic.twitter.com/ywdy5gBRnk— #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏼 (@blurrygil) June 14, 2020
We might not have the Nintendo Switch without it.
Happy 26th Birthday Super Game Boy🎂— Rob Bollingmoore (@robbollingmoore) June 14, 2020
Gamers today are spoiled.
[old man yells at cloud] Some people think the Switch is such a big deal because you can “switch” platforms between tv and mobile, but the Super Game Boy came out 26 years ago today https://t.co/4mH4NKDt9y— Ben Brisebois (@BenBrisebois) June 14, 2020
That TV screen isn't much bigger than a Game Boy screen, though...
The Super Game Boy really was an incredible accessory. pic.twitter.com/f3Jyi9swQO— Veddermandenis (@Veddermandenis) June 14, 2020
To be fair, the balance board was cool, too.
everyone else: here’s a twenty six page essay about why the super game boy is the best Nintendo accessory thingy— Androw 4 BLM (@Andronian42) June 14, 2020
me: here’s a tweet about why I like the wii balance board or whatever
