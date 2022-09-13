Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster

A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.

Revealed as part of today's new Nintendo Direct presentation, publisher Bandai Namco announced that it's soon going to release a new remaster of Tales of Symphonia. Initially released on GameCube, Tales of Symphonia went on to later get an HD release on Playstation 3 in the form of Tales of Symphonia Chronicles, which came packaged with its sequel. The game also launched on PC via steam back in 2016. Now, Bandai Namco is looking to re-release Tales of Symphonia once again with a new remaster that's slated to land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A release date for this new version of the game hasn't yet been announced, but it's planned to drop at some point in the early portion of 2023.

Follow Lloyd Irving as he & his friends try to save both worlds in Tales of Symphonia Remastered, one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved games from the Tales of series!

As mentioned, Tales of Symphonia is just one installment in Bandai Namco's expansive Tales franchise. Following Symphonia's release in 2003, future entries like Tales of Legendia, Tales of Vesperia, and Tales of Xillia went on to come about. Most recently, Tales of Arise launched in 2021 and became the first new entry in nearly five years.

While many fans of the Tales series often have different favorite entries, Tales of Symphonia is widely considered one of the best in the saga. As such, to see that Bandai Namco is bringing this title back is a pretty big deal and is something that longtime fans will surely look to pick up for themselves in 2023.

Are you someone that is thrilled to see that Tales of Symphonia remastered is poised to release next year? And are there any other classic GameCube titles that you would like to see ported to modern hardware?