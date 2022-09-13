How to Watch the Nintendo Direct

After swirling rumors and reports for weeks and weeks, Nintendo officially announced that there would be a new Nintendo Direct today, September 13th, yesterday. This latest presentation from the video game company is expected to share a number of different announcements, reveals, and news on upcoming Nintendo video games. Ahead of the livestream, we've pulled together everything you need to know about it like when it is, how to watch it, and what to expect from today's Nintendo Direct.

When Is the Nintendo Direct and How to Watch It

Today's new Nintendo Direct is set to take place at 10AM ET/7AM PT. It will last for roughly 40 minutes in total, which makes it a rather beefy one in terms of what Nintendo has been putting out in recent history. As is usual, Nintendo has pointed potentially interested viewers at its official YouTube channel in order to watch the stream. That said, today's Nintendo Direct should also be available to stream on the official Nintendo Twitch page in addition.

Historically, Twitch has been the better place to watch these livestreamed events as it is often slightly ahead of YouTube when both are being streamed simultaneously. For ease of access, however, we have embedded the YouTube livestream below. Once the livestream of the Nintendo Direct has finished, it should convert into an archived version and remain available.

What to Expect From the Nintendo Direct

Given that the Nintendo Direct today is 40 minutes long, it is entirely possible that the company will share a whole bevy of announcements. Officially, Nintendo has stated that the Nintendo Direct will include "information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter." Because of what's already on the schedule, it is possible that will mean we see more from the likes of Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The length also means there might be chunky gameplay segments sprinkled throughout.

Most folks that have been following the various reports about this latest Nintendo Direct will likely be hoping to see the remaster of Metroid Prime in addition to new ports for The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker as well as The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. There is also the possibility that Nintendo will share more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which does not yet even have an official name. What, exactly, Nintendo has up its collective sleeves is anyone's guess at this point, however.

