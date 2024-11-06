Nintendo Reveals How Much Better Its Smaller Games Sell on Switch Than Past Systems

It’s no secret that Nintendo software has sold very well in the Switch era. More than 146 million console units have been sold over nearly eight years, and those system owners have sought out a lot of games to play. Nintendo franchises have always been the main incentive of owning the company’s gaming systems, but it’s not just Mario and Zelda that have been selling; some of Nintendo’s smaller series have suddenly seen a huge surge in interest. As part of the company’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, Nintendo shared a chart highlighting how Pikmin, Metroid, Xenoblade, and Kirby have all seen significant growth on Switch when compared with games released on Wii U and 3DS.

In the chart below, readers can see side-by-side comparisons. It should be noted that these numbers do not account for “download-only software.” That probably means that Nintendo is counting digital sales of games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but not a game like Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which did not get a physical release.

With everything laid out like that, we get a better picture of how these Nintendo franchises have been able to grow. A new Nintendo console is on the horizon — the tentatively named “Switch 2” — and it will be interesting to see if these sales trends continue. Historically, Nintendo has struggled to maintain momentum following a successful system; Wii U was a gigantic failure compared to Wii, and 3DS didn’t sell nearly as well as DS. However, as Nintendo’s franchises have grown in popularity, that could help drive system sales. While PlayStation and Xbox have both embraced multiplatform gaming, Nintendo systems remain the only place to play the company’s games. Potential titles like Pikmin 5 or Xenoblade Chronicles 4 aren’t going to show up on PS5 or Steam.

The numbers for these games give us a possible glimpse into Nintendo’s future. It’s unlikely that Pikmin or Xenoblade will one day reach the same scale as Zelda or Mario, but most people wouldn’t have predicted that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would end up selling 46 million copies. There were a lot of extenuating circumstances that led to that game’s success, and we don’t know if it can be replicated on another platform. However, the fact remains that’s a lot more fans than Animal Crossing had previously.

Will these fans stick with all of these game series across subsequent console generations? Nintendo is clearly hoping that’s the case. It’s also the reason we’ve seen the company make a greater effort to expand its reach in recent years. On top of Switch software, Nintendo is banking on movies, theme park attractions, merchandise, and mobile apps to drive interest in its properties. With Nintendo’s next system potentially releasing in 2025, we’ll get a better idea soon just how well the company can hang on to its current momentum.

Have you bought a Pikmin, Metroid, Xenoblade, or Kirby game in the Switch era? Do you think this level of success will continue on Switch 2?