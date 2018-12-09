Nintendo President Comments On ‘Persona 5’ Port For Switch

The Internet pretty much lost their collective minds this past Thursday when it was confirmed that Persona 5‘s Joker would be making his way to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a guest character. But it also stoked a few rumors when many fans believed that a port of the hit Atlus game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. But is it true?

Despite stories that have been circling all weekend long, Persona 5 isn’t official for the console…at least, not yet. But there’s always the possibility…and Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime has sounded off on the matter.

Speaking with IGN, Fils-Aime played it very cool, noting that he wouldn’t comment on the game. However, he didn’t really seem to deny it either.

“You know, I can’t comment on that,” he said. “Again, from our perspective, we’ve been clear. We want all the best content on our platform. All the best content, all the best developers. And so our job is to continue growing the install base for Nintendo Switch to drive engagement of our players, to grow the audience. As that happens, then developers see the opportunity.”

Considering that Persona 5 managed to sell over two million units during its first year of release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, it wouldn’t be a shock to see it turn up on Switch, especially since games sell incredibly well for it. But obviously space may be an issue, since the game is rather immense in size. (Persona 5 clocks in between 16-20GB in size, depending on platform.) That said, if games like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Doom can wind up on Switch, anything is possible.

So now the real question for fans is when. Nintendo already has a pretty good lineup set for the Switch to kick off 2019. More than likely, Persona 5 could be on the platform around the summer or fall. It wouldn’t be completely uncalled for to see it as a surprise release for the Switch during E3 week, or at the very least announced. After all, it worked well for both Fortnite and Hollow Knight this year.

We’ll see what gets confirmed over the next few months. For now, you can play Persona 5 on PS4 and PS3; and look forward to Joker’s arrival in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2019. Relive the glorious trailer above!