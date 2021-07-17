Former Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime Is Writing a Book

✖

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime has revealed that he is writing a book. The novel is titled Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo and, as the name suggests, will chronicle Fils-Aime's journey with the iconic Japanese video game company. While the book will center around Reggie and his own career, it's also meant to impart wisdom when it comes to reaching the top of any industry.

Fils-Aime announced his new novel just this week when he publicly tweeted about the project. "Yes, it's true!" Fils-Aime said on social media along with sharing a GIF of himself writing. The reveal was met with a number of congratulatory messages from fans directed at the former Nintendo boss. Many others also said that they would definitely be picking it up once it releases.

When it comes to what Disrupting the Game will actually dive into, here's a description of Fils-Aime's book provided by the publisher:

"Although he’s best known as Nintendo's iconic President of the Americas-immortalized for opening Nintendo’s 2004 E3 presentation with, 'My name is Reggie, I'm about kicking ass, I'm about taking names, and we're about making games'-Reggie Fils-Aimé’s story is the ultimate gameplan for anyone looking to beat the odds and achieve success. Learn from Reggie how to leverage disruptive thinking to pinpoint the life choices that will make you truly happy, conquer negative perceptions from those who underestimate or outright dismiss you, and master the grit, perseverance, and resilience it takes to dominate in the business world and to reach your professional dreams."

As for the release of Disrupting the Game, the book isn't slated to launch until next year. Specifically, it will be arriving on May 24, 2022. If you want to pick it up ahead of time, it should be available to pre-order at select retailers right now.

So what do you think about this new project from Fils-Aime? Is a book based on his time at Nintendo something that you would like to read?