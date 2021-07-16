Nintendo Partially Delays Release of Skyward Sword's Zelda and Loftwing Amiibo

✖

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out for the Nintendo Switch as of July 16th which means that the amiibo figure accompanying the release should’ve been out as well. However, that’s not going to be the case for everyone now that Nintendo has confirmed a partial delay of these amiibo collectibles. Some people will be getting theirs on time, but due to shipping delays, others will have to wait for theirs to come in.

The amiibo in question is a two-part figure since it features both Zelda and Loftwing next to one another. It’s got a pretty useful in-game purpose, too, since it allows players to travel back up into the sky regardless of where they are in the game and then allows them to return to the ground when used again. It’s essentially a paid-for fast-travel system, but not one that’ll be accessible to everyone at launch now because of these delays.

Nintendo shared a statement with IGN confirming the news of the delays and said that “a small portion” of the figures will be arriving on schedule. The rest of those have been delayed until August which makes for an unfortunate situation for those who were planning on making the most of their amiibo whenever the game released.

“The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure is currently impacted by unforeseen shipping delays,” Nintendo said. “As a result, only a small portion of the Zelda & Loftwing will be available on its scheduled July 16 launch date. Additional shipments are delayed until August. We will ship additional amiibo to retailers as soon as they arrive.”

When shopping for the amiibo, Nintendo does indeed have a disclaimer saying that shipping could be affected by delays with carriers stemming from pandemic complications. There was always the risk then that this problem would arise with the amiibo, but considering how that sort of disclaimer is on most products nowadays, it’s easy to imagine one would’ve overlooked it and expected the figure to be in on time anyway.

Those amiibo figures are out of stock through Nintendo’s partnered retailers anyway, so if you didn’t get one before, you definitely won’t be getting one now. Restocks will perhaps give more opportunities to get one in the future, but if you didn’t get yours in today, plan on waiting a while longer until shipments start going out again in August.