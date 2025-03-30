Major Nintendo Switch 2 Game Potentially Leaked Before April 2 Direct

A major Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game has potentially leaked ahead of its reveal at the upcoming April 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. And if the leak is accurate, then a series that dates back all the way to 1990 is set to get a new installment during the series’ 35-year anniversary. That said, the leak leaves plenty of room for speculation, which makes definitive claims impossible at the moment.

The new, potential Nintendo Switch 2 leak comes the way of an X user that goes by Nash Weedle. Those within the Nintendo community may be familiar with this name as they are a fairly well known source who has proven both reliable in the past, but also been off the mark in the past as well. Unfortunately, their latest tease is far from definitive.

Using X, they recently tweeted out the fire emoji, followed by the Fleur-de-lis emoji, followed by the number 2. Many have take the first two emojis to mean “Fire Emblem,” and the number two to be a reference to the Nintendo Switch 2. In other words, many have taken this as a subtle tease of a Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch 2 that will presumably be revealed at the imminent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next week.

Now, there could be other ways to decode this post. Some think it could be related to Saints Row because of the Fleur-de-lis emoji. The same thing for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. However, it is unclear where the fire emoji then factors in.

Right now, all we have is speculation, but there have been rumors for a while that a new Fire Emblem game is cooking. And this makes sense. It’s been two years since the release of Fire Emblem Engage and six years since the release of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The idea that a new mainline Fire Emblem game is on the horizon is not hard to believe. And of course, it could also be a remake or a remaster or a new spin-off like 2022’s Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt.