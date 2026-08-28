Nintendo Switch 2 Officially Getting New Resident Evil-Inspired Horror Game in 2027

Fans of Resident Evil on Nintendo Switch 2 will have a new game inspired by the iconic horror franchise to play in 2027. Earlier this year, Capcom itself supported the Switch 2 in a major way when it released Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, and the newest entry in the series, Resident Evil Requiem, on Nintendo’s latest platform. For those who still can’t get enough of horror games in this vein, though, a new option is now known to be on the horizon.

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As of this week, developer and publisher Frogwares announced that it’s in the process of bringing The Sinking City 2 to Nintendo Switch 2. As the sequel to 2019’s The Sinking City, this third-person survival-horror game just launched on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms earlier this month. While Switch 2 players had previously been left out, Frogwares revealed that this won’t be true for much longer, as the game will come to this console in 2027. Currently, a more well-defined date or window in the coming year has yet to be provided, but these details will surely emerge in the months ahead.

This New Horror Game Is Already a Hit With Players

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While the original The Sinking City was already quite heavily inspired by the Resident Evil series, The Sinking City 2 leans even further into this style of play. The game puts a heavy emphasis on resource management and puzzle solving, while tasking players with staying alive in a Lovecraftian-style world. For those who love Capcom’s recent Resident Evil remakes, in particular, there are a lot of similarities to be found in The Sinking City 2.

The best thing about The Sinking City 2 is that it’s been met with great reviews so far. Currently, the game boasts a solid 79/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. Although this might not be enough to put it in contention for Game of the Year in 2026, it’s a sizable step up from the original game’s average score of 71/100. As such, this is clearly a sequel that surpasses its predecessor and is worth taking notice of.

Perhaps the only concern with the Nintendo Switch 2 iteration of The Sinking City 2 is that its port on this platform could come with more problems than other versions of the game. While games from third-party publishers have struggled on Nintendo hardware in the past, the Switch 2’s increased power when compared to the first Switch has helped make these issues much less prevalent. Hopefully, this will end up being true with The Sinking City 2 as well, as its launch on the console next year is one that Switch 2 owners should now be keeping an eye on.