New, Unnannounced Silent Hill Games Teased by Konami

Konami has teased that it’s working on more Silent Hill games than previously expected. Currently, the next entry in the beloved survival-horror franchise, Silent Hill: Townfall, is planned to launch at the end of September. Further down the road, developer Bloober Team has also confirmed that it’s developing a new remake of the original Silent Hill. And while these upcoming projects have already given fans plenty to look forward to, it seems that Konami has even larger plans for the future of the series.

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In a new interview with GamesRadar, Silent Hill producer Motoi Okamoto said that Konami wants Silent Hill to become an annualized series. This trajectory is one that the publisher has been able to meet in recent years, as 2024 saw the launch of the Silent Hill 2 remake and 2025 had Silent Hill f. While 2026 will see the aforementioned Townfall releasing, Okamoto explained that Konami is already working on more, unannounced Silent Hill titles that will seemingly roll out in the years to come.

“Our aim is to, hopefully, have an annual release of new games,” Okamoto said. “There are still many projects that are still under the works and very unannounced titles. So obviously, we can’t go into specifics. But there are still many projects that we are currently exploring and working on as we speak.”

Based on this statement, it suggests that the remake of Silent Hill 1 could be 2027’s game in the franchise that is set to release. Currently, Konami and Bloober Team haven’t shown off anything from this remake, nor have they confirmed a launch window for it. If this annual release of a new Silent Hill game is planned to continue next year, however, it would make the most sense for this new version of SH1 to be the next entry on tap.

Then again, Konami has also shown in recent years that it’s willing to release smaller Silent Hill games as well. Silent Hill: The Short Message was a free-to-play game installment in the series that Konami released in early 2024. Although The Short Message didn’t end up being very well-received by fans or critics, it proved that Konami is willing to experiment with Silent Hill in different ways. As such, similar projects like this could be on the horizon and could help Konami continue with its push to release annualized entries in the series.

In the near term, Silent Hill: Townfall will finally be arriving next month on September 24th. Upon its launch, the game will be available to play on PS5 and PC platforms, with no plans for a release across Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch 2 yet announced.