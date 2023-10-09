New Star Wars Video Game Collection Revealed for Nintendo Switch

Over the last few years, a number of classic Star Wars games have been brought to Nintendo Switch by Aspyr. Seven remasters have released on the eShop in total, where they've been available for purchase separately, or recently as part of a bundle known as the Star Wars: Heritage Pack. On December 8th, the Heritage Pack will be coming to retailers as part of a physical release that will cost $59.99. The Pack will include the following seven games:

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy



Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Episode I: Racer



Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords



Of those seven games, five will be on the physical cartridge itself. Unfortunately, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will both require a download. Pre-orders for the compilation have already opened. Readers interested in pre-ordering Star Wars: Heritage Pack can do so from Best Buy right here, or from Target right here. Those that aren't as interested in physical games can also find the collection right now on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

For those unfamiliar with the games in Star Wars: Heritage Pack, several have become fan favorites through the decades. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in particular is often considered one of the best Star Wars games ever made. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is a very big fan of the game, having called it his personal favorite piece of Star Wars media overall. Gunn is hardly the only person to express this opinion, as fans have been singing the RPG's praises since it first released on the original Xbox back in 2003. For those that have never had a chance to experience Knights of the Old Republic, the Heritage Pack is the perfect opportunity to do so!

At one point, the games in the Star Wars: Heritage Pack were considered part of official continuity, but that changed following Disney's purchase of the franchise. As such, these games are now considered part of the Star Wars Legends branding. While the stories themselves might not fit into current Star Wars continuity, elements from some of these games have lived on in various ways, just as Legends characters like Thrawn have gone on to appear in shows like Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed introduced players to Starkiller, an apprentice of Darth Vader. While Starkiller has yet to appear in Disney's Star Wars, the character's helmet did make a background appearance in Andor.

