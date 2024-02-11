Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored to Get 5 Big Games from Sega

A credible Sega insider has indicated that five big games from the publisher will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. For the time being, the Nintendo Switch 2 is nothing more than speculation. Nintendo itself hasn't formally announced that a new console is on the way, but plenty of reports have suggested that the Switch follow-up will be dropping later in 2024. And while these Sega games might not arrive in tandem with the next Nintendo console, they should be released eventually.

According to user @MbKKssTBhz5 on X, all five of the games that Sega announced back in December at The Game Awards are in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. During this event, Sega revealed that it was in the process of remaking or creating new entries associated with Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi. Specifics tied to each weren't divulged, but Sega did happen to show off a bit of gameplay for each to give fans an idea of what they might look like in modern times.

The titles at TGA event are coming to next Nintendo hardware. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) February 7, 2024

Given that all five of these Sega games are said to still be three or four years away from launching, it would make a ton of sense for them to land on Nintendo's next console. Even if Nintendo didn't end up releasing new hardware in 2024, it will certainly have done so by the time that 2026 or 2027 rolls around. As a result, a publisher like Sega will without a doubt want to support the platform with its own games, especially if the Switch successor performs even half as well as the original console. Whenever the Switch 2 is properly revealed, perhaps we'll see all five of these Sega titles formally confirmed for the hardware at that time.

