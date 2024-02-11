New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Adds More Fuel to 2024 Release Rumors

For the last year or so, rumors have heated up about a new console tentatively known as "Nintendo Switch 2." While Nintendo has yet to make any kind of announcement about a successor to Switch, there's a lot of evidence to suggest it's coming this year. According to a source for Reuters, the system is expected to release in 2024, and will also feature a new custom chip designed by Nvidia. Nintendo Switch uses a Tegra X1 chip from Nvidia, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the companies continue their partnership.

The report from Reuters is in keeping with a lot of things we've heard about Switch 2 so far. Reports last year began to circulate about a release in the second half of 2024. Rumors about a new chip designed for Nintendo by Nvidia have been bouncing around since at least 2021, when the Switch OLED model was assumed to be a more powerful version of the console, rather than the current system with an improved screen.

Nintendo Switch 2: Everything We Know

At this time, official details about the next Nintendo system are very slim. The CEOs for EA and Take-Two have both discussed the possibility of a Switch successor over the last year, while avoiding any type of confirmation. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz last year, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed his belief that the new system will be backwards compatible with current Switch games. Nintendo has offered a couple minor details about the company's next system, confirming that it will continue to use the Nintendo Account system, to make it easier to transition current users over.

Last year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa also revealed that there will be a shorter wait between the announcement of the new console and its release when compared to the Nintendo Switch. Considering that the new system is rumored to come out this year and we still haven't seen an announcement, system design, or any game reveals, that does seem to be the case!

Nintendo Switch in 2024

Next month will mark the seventh anniversary of Nintendo Switch. In that time, Nintendo has released a steady stream of first-party releases, but the system's line-up for 2024 has mostly centered on ports and remasters of older games, such as Another Code: Recollection and Mario vs. Donkey Kong. 2023 saw original releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Pikmin 4, but in 2024, Princess Peach: Showtime! is the only wholly-original game announced so far. It's possible this focus on remasters and ports is a result of Nintendo putting the majority of its efforts into development of games for the new console, but there's no way of knowing for sure.

