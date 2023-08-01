Red Dead Redemption Remaster May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch

Red Dead Redemption may be on its way to the Nintendo Switch. Red Dead Redemption is one of the most beloved games of all-time. Rockstar was able to create a second massive, story-driven open-world franchise that has made an undeniable mark on the gaming medium. Fans were impressed with how much it was able to separate itself from Grand Theft Auto, immerse players in the western setting, and tell a really deep story with lots of layers. The sequel took things to multiple new levels and had many hoping Rockstar would remake the predecessor in its engine, allowing them to feel like a unified experience.

Rumors have been circulating for most of the summer that a Red Dead Redemption remaster or remake may actually be coming. While it was naturally assumed that such a game would come to Xbox, PlayStation, and likely PC since the game was never available on there, it may also come to Nintendo Switch. Rockstar Games insider Tez2 noted that the developer recently added a button for Nintendo Switch on the backend of the developer's website. This may not mean anything at all, but it could suggest Red Dead Redemption is coming to Nintendo Switch. Of course, if that is what this is for, it does raise questions about how much work has been done to this version of the game. If it's just a remaster that upgrades the frame rate and resolution, but largely leaves the core experience unchanged, it's no surprise to see it on Nintendo Switch. However, that may disappoint fans wanting something a bit bigger, especially since the game is available through Xbox's backward compatibility and has gotten some updates to make it perform better on Xbox One and Series X|S.

Plus, Rockstar included RDR1 to the Ratings list of the modern site modules.



RDR1 Original site doesn't use those modules. Suggesting a site update.



PS3, Xbox 360 and Switch were newly added as platform buttons (CTA)



Below is a preview (not indicative of platform availability) https://t.co/iVYtJmEmxG pic.twitter.com/Vj2UVVEdo1 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 27, 2023

If it was a new version of Red Dead Redemption with the second game's tech, it would probably make it a bit difficult to get it running on Nintendo Switch. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see. Maybe Rockstar Games has performed a miracle to get it to translate to that console. The GTA Trilogy was brought to Nintendo Switch, but it's not nearly as demanding as Red Dead Redemption 2.

