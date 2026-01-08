Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Two Resident Evil Games

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has revealed not one, but two new Resident Evil games coming to the Nintendo console. And in this case, the Resident Evil games in question are some of the best installments in the survival-horror Capcom series, which dates back to 1996 and the original PS1. And as Nintendo fans will know, the series, especially in the modern era, hasn’t always favored the Nintendo platform, so while this new report isn’t shocking, it was far from a forgone conclusion that the pair of games would come to the Switch 2.

The new report comes the way of Reece Reilly, a YouTuber and industry insider, known especially for reporting pertaining to Nintendo. According to Reilly, Capcom is preparing to debut the Resident Evil Remake series on the Nintendo Switch 2 with two releases: Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil 2 Remake, aka the two highlights of the remake series. Unfortunately, Reilly does not divulge any release date information, but does note it won’t be for a while, as Capcom will wait for the dust to settle on Resident Evil Requiem before the ports are released.

Something to Look Forward to After Resident Evil Requiem

“There are a number of people that have been wondering if the Resident Evil Remake series is coming to Switch 2, yes, they are,” claims the insider.” But Capcom will wait for the dust to settle with RE9 first before they are brought over.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. What is here should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing here is official information. Further, it is also subject to change that could morph and render the information as inaccurate over time. As for Capcom, it has not commented on this new report, and it rarely ever comments on reports of this variety. Suffice to say, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, and Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the confirmed platforms. The release and then support of it is going to be the primary focus of Capcom in 2026. To this end, these ports may not arrive until 2027 or, at the earliest, late 2026.

