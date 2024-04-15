Nintendo Skipping Gamescom 2024, Leading to Questions About Switch 2 Reveal

Last year, Nintendo attended Gamescom 2023, where the company reportedly had something major to show attendees behind closed doors. While never officially confirmed, it seems this is the first place that select members of the gaming press were given a chance to see the successor to Nintendo Switch, which was apparently running a more impressive version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While Nintendo has been extremely quiet about its plans for the rest of the year, it seems Gamescom won't be a part of them. Nintendo confirmed its absence in a statement provided to Games Wirtschaft (translated by Nintendo Life).

"Gamescom is a central event for Nintendo in the event calendar. However, this year, after careful consideration, we have decided against participating in Cologne. Players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch instead as part of other Germany-wide events," the statement reads.

What Nintendo Has Announced for 2024

Naturally, Nintendo's Gamescom absence has raised a lot of questions about its plans for the rest of this year! The company has just three announced first-party games for the rest of 2024: Endless Ocean Luminous, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD; all of those games will be released between the beginning of May and the end of June. Nintendo's next console was rumored to release in the second half of 2024, but was apparently pushed back to early 2025. If that is the case, we have no idea what else to expect from Nintendo to fill the gap in the holiday season, or just when Nintendo will publicly reveal its new system.

Nintendo's Plans for 2024 and 2025

It's not unusual for Nintendo to keep quiet about upcoming games. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG were two of the company's biggest releases of 2023, and both games weren't announced until June, with releases in October and November, respectively. Given that, it's very possible Nintendo is sitting on some Switch game announcements that will be made in the next couple of months, with a full reveal for the so-called "Switch 2" to follow. June and September have both traditionally seen Nintendo Direct presentations held, so it wouldn't be surprising if we saw the same this year.

It's possible Nintendo could close out 2024 with the long-delayed Metroid Prime 4, as well as some highly-requested remasters like Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD. Then perhaps Pokemon Legends Z-A in early 2025 just before a Switch 2 launch in March. All of this is just speculation, but it would make sense, and help fill out the schedule as developers like Nintendo EPD and Next Level Games focus on titles for the new system, like a new 3D Mario and a follow-up to Luigi's Mansion 3.

