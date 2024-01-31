Addressing Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors, EA CEO Says "New Platforms Are Good for Us"

Over the last year, rumors about Nintendo's next console have been heating up. Nintendo Switch is nearly seven years old, and rumors suggest the company will release a successor in the second half of 2024. Understandably, third-party publishers are keeping their lips sealed until Nintendo makes any kind of announcement, but that hasn't stopped people from asking. During a recent earnings call, Andrew Wilson was asked about a potential new Nintendo system, and the Electronic Arts CEO was quick to note that he "can absolutely not comment on anything that has not been announced, or acknowledge it in any way."

While Wilson chose his words carefully, he did go into detail about how new systems tend to be beneficial for EA. Wilson argues that when a new system launches, changes like "improved CPU, GPU, memory, battery life, screen resolution" allow gamers to experience the company's titles in the best way possible. Wilson argues this is especially beneficial for EA's biggest games, including titles like Madden and Apex Legends.

"So without commenting at all about anything around Nintendo or Switch, I would just say new platforms are good for us, and when new improvements offer improved [power], that is typically a plus for our portfolio of games and the communities that play them."

Nintendo and EA

For years now, Nintendo and EA have had a complicated relationship. EA was a big early supporter of Sega during the Genesis era, and the publisher's offerings on Nintendo systems have been limited in the decades since. While games like Apex Legends and EA Sports FC have made their way to Switch, options like Madden, NHL and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have all been notably absent. In some cases, that's likely a result of Switch being underpowered compared to PlayStation and Xbox. If the tentatively titled "Switch 2" does release this year, it will be interesting to see if EA shows the system greater support.

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors

As of this writing, Nintendo has been extremely quiet on the possibility of a new system launching this year, even as reports have been circulating online. Last year, the company indicated that there would be a much shorter window between the system's announcement and its release. However, if the system truly is launching in 2024, it would seem like an announcement would have to happen early this year. The company typically hosts a Nintendo Direct presentation in the month of February, and it's possible that's when we might hear about Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the new system will be called. That type of lead time would allow fans to start saving up for the system, and would give retailers a chance to make plans for launch.

Do you think Nintendo's next system is coming this year? Would you like to see it get better support from EA? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]