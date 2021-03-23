Report: New Nintendo Switch Model to Use Upgraded Nvidia Chip

✖

According to a new report, Nintendo will use an upgraded Nvidia chip in the long-rumored, oft-reported new Nintendo Switch model that is expected to release at the end of this year. This is just the latest in a long line of reports about a "Nintendo Switch Pro" sort of console that will reportedly also feature an upgraded OLED display. Nintendo, for its part, has yet to officially announce anything of the sort.

According to the report from Bloomberg, which sources unidentified "people familiar with the matter," the new Nintendo Switch will include support for Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which is essentially a technology that makes rendering high-fidelity graphics more efficient. Combined with the aforementioned OLED display, the upgraded Nintendo Switch should be able to push 4K-quality visuals when connected to a television.

New Switch would be:

-release later this year

-7-inch, 720p OLED screen

-DLSS equipped

-better CPU, more memory

-with a lot of games

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that analysts predict that the price of the upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch could be as high as $399.99. That's $100 more expensive than the Nintendo Switch and $200 more expensive than the Nintendo Switch Lite. Given that this is all based on reports and estimates and the like, however, it remains to be seen what the actual price might be.

As noted above, Nintendo has yet to officially announce any sort of upgraded Nintendo Switch model. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

