Nintendo Switch Exclusive Disney Illusion Island Revealed

Disney announced alongside Dlala Studios a new game called Disney Illusion Island, a platformer that'll be coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch. The announcement was a surprise amid several other expected appearances from different Disney games, but Illusion Island still managed to capture the attention of viewers thanks to its unique art style. It stars Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, and while we know it'll be released on the Nintendo Switch, it doesn't yet have a confirmed released date beyond "soon."

The first trailer for the game featuring those iconic characters can be seen below courtesy of the Disney account set up for its D23 Expo event that's going on this weekend. As one might've expected given that there are four main Disney characters featured in this platformer, the game will support up to four players at one time. Nintendo's eShop page for the game, however, specifies that this multiplayer is played via couch co-op and not online play, so don't expect to be teaming up with other Illusion Island players online.

Join the Fab Four on a brand-new quest to explore the mysterious islands of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster. Disney Illusion Island debuts exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in 2023. Wishlist on the Nintendo eShop today. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/14MLKwhhlz — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2022

"Choose your favorite character – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, or Goofy – and embark on a grand adventure solo or grab up to three friends in this cooperative 2D adventure platformer," Disney's preview of the game said. "Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through the beautifully hand-crafted world and discover rich biomes and environments as you try to save the world from disaster! Unlock powerful abilities, solve fun puzzles and take on epic boss battles, discover hidden secrets, and meet a cast of original characters as you travel through the never-before-seen island of Monoth."

Those interested in this game may recall that Dlala Studios was the same group that made the newest Battletoads game, so the studio's already got some experience handling classic properties that people have grown fond of over the years.

Aside from this game, Marvel also announced an untitled game starring Captain America, Black Panther, and more. Amid that reveal and others, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was a no-show, however, which was pretty frustrating for those who were confident the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man would be featured despite there being no indication that would happen.

Disney Illusion Island does not yet have a release date but will come to the Nintendo Switch.