Nintendo Releases Final Super Mario 3D All-Stars Warning for Switch eShop

After Wednesday March 31st, Nintendo Switch owners will no longer be able to purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars on the system's eShop. In a new blog post, Nintendo reminded fans that the final opportunity to purchase the compilation is coming up in just two weeks, so fans that have held off on buying the title thus far might want to do so before it leaves the store. Nintendo has previously made it clear that the game would only be available for a limited time as part of the character's 35th anniversary celebration, and that window is nearly at an end.

For those unfamiliar with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the title features Mario's first three 3D outings: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The three games have been ported faithfully to the system with minimal changes outside the ability to play them in a portable format. The compilation also includes full soundtracks for all three games. For those on the fence about Super Mario 3D All-Stars, ComicBook.com's review can be found right here.

While Super Mario 3D All-Stars has been advertised as a limited release since the start, it is a bit unusual that it will be removed from the eShop. There has been a significant amount of speculation that the three games will be released individually following the removal, but Nintendo has made no official statement, as of this writing. Super Mario 64 has been offered in a number of different formats since its first release back in 1996, but 3D All-Stars marked the first release for Super Mario Sunshine since 2001.

Nintendo's blog post makes it clear that the physical version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will continue to be sold through retailers, while supplies last. Additionally, players that own the game digitally on Switch will still be able to delete the game and re-download it to their system without any issues. The blog post does not mention this, but the free-to-play game Super Mario Bros. 35 will also be removed from the Switch eShop on March 31st. Unlike Super Mario 3D All-Stars, that game will no longer be playable after that date.

