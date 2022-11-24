Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Discounts 20 Classic Games

Hamster's Arcade Archives series has brought a ton of classic arcade games to Nintendo Switch, including several originally developed by Nintendo. That list includes many fan favorites, including Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and the Mario Bros. arcade game. The Nintendo Switch eShop hosts a lot of sales, but somehow none of these games have ever been discounted. That has now changed, as 20 are currently available for 30% off! For those that have been on the fence about purchasing these games, there's literally never been a better time. The following games normally retail for $7.99 but can now be purchased for $5.59:

Arcade Archives Baseball



Arcade Archives Clu Clu Land

Arcade Archives Donkey Kong



Arcade Archives Donkey Kong 3



Arcade Archives Donkey Kong Jr.

Arcade Archives Excitebike

Arcade Archives Golf

Arcade Archives Ice Climber

Arcade Archives Mah-Jong

Arcade Archives Mario Bros.

Arcade Archives Pinball

Arcade Archives Punch-Out!!

Arcade Archives Sky Skipper

Arcade Archives Soccer

Arcade Archives Super Punch-Out!!



Arcade Archives Urban Champion

Arcade Archives Vs. Balloon Fight

Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

Arcade Archives Vs. Tennis



Arcade Archives Wrecking Crew



Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will recognize many of the games on this list, as their console incarnations are available through the NES app. However, in many cases, the arcade versions feature notable differences. For example, Vs. Super Mario Bros. released after the NES version, and features a higher difficulty level compared to the original game. Meanwhile, the arcade version of Punch-Out!! pre-dated the NES release, and features superior graphics and differences in the opponents players encounter.

Those differences might not be enough to sway some casual fans, but for arcade purists, the versions from Hamster are definitely the way to go. Not every game on this list has aged gracefully, but there are some hidden gems; personally, I've always been a big fan of Donkey Kong 3! Luckily, Switch owners have a bit of time to research these games and decide which ones they'd like to purchase, as the discounts will remain available through December 14th.

Are you planning to snag any of these arcade games? Which ones are you most excited to buy? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!