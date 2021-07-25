Surprising Nintendo Switch Game Is Europe's Best-Selling Physical Title in 2021

✖

Hard as it might be to believe, 2021 is already more than halfway over, and it seems that a surprising Nintendo Switch game is Europe's best-selling physical video game thus far: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. According to Gfk Entertainment, the game outsold every other in the region so far this year. Released by Nintendo in February, the title packaged the 2013 Wii U game Super Mario 3D World alongside a new one called Bowser's Fury. Given the fact that 3D World has been available for nearly eight years on a different platform, it's pretty surprising that the Switch port has been so successful!

FIFA 21 took home the second spot on the list. Coming in third is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is at least a recent port with a good deal of new content, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been available on Nintendo Switch for more than four years now, making its presence on the list even more surprising! Gfk's data includes the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and Norway. It's worth noting that this only includes physical games, and not digital downloads.

While Switch has been a great success for Nintendo, the Wii U was anything but. The system boasted a number of critically-acclaimed games, but the system failed to catch on with consumers. Switch ports have given many of these games a second chance at finding an audience, and Super Mario 3D World is the latest such example. Some of these games have offered little in the way of additional content, but Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury broke the mold. In ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 review for the game, we called it "a Wii U port that's more than worth the cost of admission." You can check out that review right here.

As 2021 marches on, there are still a number of major games set to release across all platforms. It remains to be seen whether Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury can hang on to its spot at the top, or if a new game will claim it. Regardless, it's clear that the game has found a much bigger audience this time around!

Are you surprised Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is selling so well? Did you play the game on Wii U? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]