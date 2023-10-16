New Nintendo Switch Exclusive the 6th Best Game of the Year With 93 Metacritic Score

A new Nintendo Switch console exclusive is the 6th best game of the year, according to its 93 on Metacritic. The highest-rated game of 2023 right now is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Right behind it is Baldur's Gate 3. In third is Metroid Prime Remastered. Fourth are the next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. And then the 5th highest-rated game of the year is Resident Evil 4, which also has a 93, but must be closer to a 94 than this new Switch game.

As for this mystery Switch game, it's The Case of the Golden Idol, which just released on October 13. On PC, the game only has an 84 on Metacritic, but the Switch version is currently sitting at a very impressive 93 on Metacritic. While there is such a big range between the two versions of the game, we don't know, but it seems Steam users agree more with the Switch score. Right now, the game has over 2,400 user reviews, and 98 percent of them are positive, giving the game the highest rating you can earn on Steam: "Overwhelmingly Positive."

"Step into the shoes of an 18th century detective and uncover the mystery behind twelve strange deaths spanning 50 years, all somehow connected," reads an official blurb about the game. "Unmask the true killers in this sprawling narrative and discover their devious motives. Observe closely and reconstruct each scene of death. Your skills of deduction can identify each suspect, motive and murder weapon. Reveal the true nature of the mysterious Golden Idol and those who covet it. Follow the journey of a cursed aristocratic family as you untangle a web of deceit and villainy in your hunt for the truth behind this dark conspiracy."

If you're interesting in copping The Case of the Golden Idol on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, you will need to fork over $17.99 for a standard copy of the game or $29.97 for the "Complete Edition" of the game. After this, you will need to ensure 455 MB of space is cleared to download the game. That said, be warned the game only supports English.

For more all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest deals as it all pertains to not just Nintendo Switch, but everything else under the Nintendo umbrella, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our extensive Nintendo coverage by clicking right here.