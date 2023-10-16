Analogue 3D Announced, New Console Designed to Play Nintendo 64 Games in 4K

Retro gaming manufacturer Analogue has today announced the Analogue 3D, which is a new console that will play original games from Nintendo 64 in 4K fidelity. Over the past decade, Analogue has become a well-known company thanks to its various products like the Super NT, Mega SG, and most recently, the Analogue Pocket, which is a modernized version of Nintendo's Game Boy. Now, Analogue has unveiled the first details of its next piece of hardware which will look to create a better user experience for N64 games than ever before.

Outlined in a new press release, Analogue gave some of the first broad details of what can be expected from the Analogue 3D. The console is described as a "reimagining of the Nintendo 64" and will allow cartridges from the United States, Europe, and Japan to all be played on the hardware. These games will then be playable at a 4K resolution and will feature display modes that will resemble how N64 titles used to look on older TV setups. Outside of this, the Analogue 3D will also boast Bluetooth, an HDMI output, an original operating system from Analogue, and 4 controller ports that are compatible with Nintendo 64 controllers.

Introducing Analogue 3D.

A reimagining of the N64.



4K resolution.



The future is here.

64 bits of pleasure.



Coming in 2024.



Sign up to be notified when Analogue 3D is available at https://t.co/EoEWYYF6Dl pic.twitter.com/aoIAWmN44U — Analogue (@analogue) October 16, 2023

For now, Analogue is being quite secretive when it comes to some of the finer details of the Analogue 3D. Currently, Analogue has only broadly stated that the hardware will roll out in 2024, with a more specified window in this year not yet given. Additionally, the first images of the Analogue 3D haven't been shown just yet, which means that those interested in the platform will have to keep waiting to see more. Lastly, Analogue has also teased that it will be releasing its own unique controller for the Analogue 3D, but more information and a full look at the controller have yet to come about.

What do you think about the Analogue 3D based on what has been highlighted so far? And do you have any interest in picking up this modernized Nintendo 64 console for yourself in the coming year? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.