Nintendo Switch Update Makes the Console Less NSFW

A new Nintendo Switch update has made gaming on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED a safer, better experience. One of the best parts of gaming on Nintendo Switch -- just like any modern console -- is the ability to play games with other people. This is also simultaneously one of the worst parts of gaming on Nintendo Switch, as sometimes playing games with other people isn't very pleasant. If you've played any appreciable amount of time of online games there's a good chance you've been on the other side of verbal abuse, whether it's in-game or via more direct communication. To this end, Nintendo has been steadily cracking down on banning naughty language, and a new update this week has continued this effort.

To this end, once you download the update, which you will need to do to access online games, you will no longer be able to call someone a "thot." You also won't to be able to say "reeee" either. Nintendo Switch dataminer Oatmeal Dome also relays word "that Various censor-evading slang for testicles in Japanese" have also been blocked.

Why it took so long for these words to be banned, we don't know, as both not only have been around for a while, but there peak usage was quite a while ago. Nonetheless, Nintendo Switch users no longer have to worry about seeing them and various censor-evading slang for testicles in Japanese ever again.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]



17.0.0 made some changes to the bad words lists.



“thot” and “reeee” were banned in all languages.



Various censor-evading slang for testicles in Japanese were blocked.



Other offensive terms were added for all languages as well. — GhoulmealDome 👻 (@OatmealDome) October 11, 2023

Why none of this was conveyed in the patch notes of the update, we don't know. Nintendo never publicizes this information, which is up to dataminers to unearth. That said, and to be fair, neither do other platform owners.

Why none of this was conveyed in the patch notes of the update, we don't know. Nintendo never publicizes this information, which is up to dataminers to unearth. That said, and to be fair, neither do other platform owners.