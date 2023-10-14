Nintendo Switch Deal Discounts Fan-Favorite Game to Just $3

A new Nintendo Switch deal discounts a fan-favorite game to just $3, which represents a considerable bit of savings considering the game usually costs $20 on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The game in question hails from 2019, a year that blessed gamers with the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Apex Legends, The Outer Worlds, Beat Saber, Control, Disco Elysium, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Kingdom Hearts III, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Borderlands 3. It was a decent year for gaming, and a year that also saw many fan-favorite indie games release, such as Arise: A Simple Story, the aforementioned game on sale for $3.

The game is this cheap thanks to a massive 85 percent discount, but only until October 23. On Nintendo Switch, the game will run you 4GB of space, and in return give you four to six hours of content that most agree is quite good. The game -- developed by Piccolo Studio and published by Dying Light developer Techland -- has a few awards to its name, boasts a very solid 82 on Metacritic, and over on Steam 92 percent of nearly 1,000 user reviews recommend the game, giving it a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating.

"Arise is an emotional journey through the bittersweet lives of two people where memories come alive and time bends to your will," reads an official blurb about the game. "Lose yourself in moments of happiness and overcome every hardship as you relive your life's story. A story of joy and sorrow. A simple story."

"Occasionally a game comes along that whisks you away on a journey unlike any other, and Piccolo Studio's Arise: A Simple Story stands amongst that elite club," reads the opening of our review of the game. "This is the debut game from Piccolo, and what a debut it is, delivering an emotional journey that conveys its story through a stunning score, beautiful visuals, and inventive mechanics that all combine to immerse the player while never taking the focus off the very personal story that lies at the center. This isn't the longest journey by any means, but it's guaranteed to be a memorable one that you should experience first hand."

For more Nintendo Switch coverage, and for more coverage on all things Nintendo in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.