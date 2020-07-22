Nintendo Switch Fans Celebrate Three Years of Splatoon 2

By Marc Deschamps

July 21st marks the third anniversary of Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch. The original Splatoon was a surprising success on Wii U. Despite the console's poor sales, Splatoon managed to sell nearly five million copies. Over the last three years, however, Splatoon 2 has doubled that number, selling more than 10 million copies, and building up a faithful following. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to celebrate. Nintendo also celebrated in its own way: the company announced that another returning Splatfest will take place on August 21st, and two more Splatfests will also take place in the coming months!

Are you a fan of Splatoon 2? Are you happy to see more Splatfests return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the third anniversary of Splatoon 2!

The game has come to mean a lot to its fans!

Some celebrated through art...

...including some great looking squids!

Many recognized the people they've met while playing.

Some play competitively...

...others more casually...

...and then there are those just trying their best!

Regardless, the game has managed to bring a lot of people together in three years.

