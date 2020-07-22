Nintendo Switch Fans Celebrate Three Years of Splatoon 2

July 21st marks the third anniversary of Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch. The original Splatoon was a surprising success on Wii U. Despite the console's poor sales, Splatoon managed to sell nearly five million copies. Over the last three years, however, Splatoon 2 has doubled that number, selling more than 10 million copies, and building up a faithful following. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to celebrate. Nintendo also celebrated in its own way: the company announced that another returning Splatfest will take place on August 21st, and two more Splatfests will also take place in the coming months!

We're getting into the anniversary spirit & taking another crack at a classic #Splatfest question! It’s your second chance to answer the conundrum of which came first, the Chicken or the Egg? Get ready to pick your side when this 48-hour Splatfest begins 8/21 at 3pm PT! pic.twitter.com/1H8yhS1MLO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 21, 2020

