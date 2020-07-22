Nintendo Switch Fans Celebrate Three Years of Splatoon 2
July 21st marks the third anniversary of Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch. The original Splatoon was a surprising success on Wii U. Despite the console's poor sales, Splatoon managed to sell nearly five million copies. Over the last three years, however, Splatoon 2 has doubled that number, selling more than 10 million copies, and building up a faithful following. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to celebrate. Nintendo also celebrated in its own way: the company announced that another returning Splatfest will take place on August 21st, and two more Splatfests will also take place in the coming months!
We're getting into the anniversary spirit & taking another crack at a classic #Splatfest question! It’s your second chance to answer the conundrum of which came first, the Chicken or the Egg?
Get ready to pick your side when this 48-hour Splatfest begins 8/21 at 3pm PT! pic.twitter.com/1H8yhS1MLO— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 21, 2020
Are you a fan of Splatoon 2? Are you happy to see more Splatfests return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the third anniversary of Splatoon 2!
The game has come to mean a lot to its fans!
prevnext A bit late, but
happy 3rd, Splatoon 2! I don't have many pictures, but I do have
tons of incredible memories. ♥
A bit late, but happy 3rd, Splatoon 2! I don't have many pictures, but I do have tons of incredible memories. ♥— Dawn (@Dawn_Spl) July 22, 2020
Some celebrated through art...
prevnext Happy birthday
splatoon 2! #Splatoon2
#splatoon2Anniversary
#nintendo
#art
#illustration
pic.twitter.com/VD9Tkc4nzy
Happy birthday splatoon 2! #Splatoon2 #splatoon2Anniversary #nintendo #art #illustration pic.twitter.com/VD9Tkc4nzy— Isabella! (@Izzy_g_art) July 22, 2020
...including some great looking squids!
prevnext This one goes to
@xcornflowerx
@thebarryyyy
@MellanaTV
@_MissClick_
and all the other splatoon players. While its not the best inkling
squid, I wanted to do something to show how much I love splatoon 2.
Happy birthday to my favorite shooter game. pic.twitter.com/ItbjYPp5z7
This one goes to @xcornflowerx @thebarryyyy @MellanaTV @_MissClick_ and all the other splatoon players. While its not the best inkling squid, I wanted to do something to show how much I love splatoon 2. Happy birthday to my favorite shooter game. pic.twitter.com/ItbjYPp5z7— UltraSaiyanBryan (@UltSaiyanBryan) July 21, 2020
Many recognized the people they've met while playing.
prevnext I only got the
game last September, but Splatoon 2 has made an incredible impact on my
life. Because of it, I met some of the greatest of friends a guy like me
could ever ask for. TYSM my wonderful
friends. 💖Happy Birthday Splatoon
2!💖
I only got the game last September, but Splatoon 2 has made an incredible impact on my life. Because of it, I met some of the greatest of friends a guy like me could ever ask for. TYSM my wonderful friends.
💖Happy Birthday Splatoon 2!💖— TheWilldabeast (@TPhoenix2020) July 22, 2020
Some play competitively...
prevnext Happy Splatoon 2
birthday! Wow, 3 years flew by, met so many beautiful people and made
some friends for life ❤️ Love you @squisters
and Nintendo Community Vlaanderen-Nederland 🥰 Thank you Splatoon for
making this possible @NintendoBE_NL
@GameManiaNLD
#Splatoon2Anniversary
pic.twitter.com/eHh3v5A6uE
Happy Splatoon 2 birthday! Wow, 3 years flew by, met so many beautiful people and made some friends for life ❤️ Love you @squisters and Nintendo Community Vlaanderen-Nederland 🥰 Thank you Splatoon for making this possible @NintendoBE_NL @GameManiaNLD #Splatoon2Anniversary pic.twitter.com/eHh3v5A6uE— MsKirby ^.^ (@MsKirbydeb) July 21, 2020
...others more casually...
prevnext happy birthday to
me, and happy 3rd anniversary splatoon
2! I'm so grateful for this series coming
into my life (even if I'm just a casual scrub lol). It's
brought me a lot of joy. pic.twitter.com/pskJ8PnzmH
happy birthday to me, and happy 3rd anniversary splatoon 2!
I'm so grateful for this series coming into my life (even if I'm just a casual scrub lol). It's brought me a lot of joy. pic.twitter.com/pskJ8PnzmH— Milly 🧡💜 (@ferdiedetta) July 21, 2020
...and then there are those just trying their best!
prevnext happy birthday
splatoon 2 been playing u for 2 years and im still
trash
happy birthday splatoon 2 been playing u for 2 years and im still trash— will (@peratney) July 21, 2020
Regardless, the game has managed to bring a lot of people together in three years.
prev Splatoon 2 has
had an impact on me I never would have imagined, and that's due
to all the people I've met that have made my life much more
colorful :3 💚 happy birthday, splatoon 2
💗
I'm forever grateful for the wonderful connections and friendships I have made here, tysm <3
Splatoon 2 has
had an impact on me I never would have imagined, and that's due
to all the people I've met that have made my life much more
colorful :3
💚 happy birthday, splatoon 2 💗— toast (@mewrbliss) July 21, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.