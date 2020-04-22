Splatoon 2 Brings Back Splatfests

While the Wii U is considered one of Nintendo's biggest financial flops, the system boasted an impressive library of games. One of the console's biggest success stories was Splatoon, a unique, third-person shooter in which players took on the role of squid/kid hybrids that battled in competitions centered around paint. The title and its Nintendo Switch sequel both boasted a number of modes for players to participate in, but the Splatfest competitions were easily the clear favorite among fans. These unique multiplayer affairs gave players a chance to vote for something they loved in the real-world. Alas, these competitions came to an end in the summer of 2019, but Nintendo has announced that an older Splatfest will return next month!

According to Nintendo, the returning Splatfest will once again task players with choosing the superior condiment: ketchup, or mayonnaise. The original version of this Splatfest was a global competition held in the summer of 2017, with Team Mayo bringing home the win by a 2-1 margin in terms of popularity, and overall victories. Once again, the team that players choose in the game will represent their ink color in the competition: red for Team Ketchup, and white for Team Mayo. It will be interesting to see if the follow-up will yield similar results!

At this time, it is not known whether or not Nintendo will bring back other "classic" Splatfests, as well. In all likelihood, the success of this competition could determine whether or not Nintendo will do more. Given the global popularity of the games, it certainly wouldn't be the worst way to renew interest in Splatoon 2, and show newcomers why Splatfests have been such a beloved part of the Splatoon experience.

It’s a #Splatoon2 #Splatfest so contentious we have to do it twice! #TeamMayo and #TeamKetchup are back and it’s up to you to determine which sauce is the boss! This bonus one-off Splatfest kicks off 5/22 at 3pm PT and ends 5/24 at 3pm PT. pic.twitter.com/n5Ar6EUkJ0 — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) April 22, 2020

The Ketchup versus Mayonnaise Splatfest will start on May 22nd at 3 p.m. PT and will end on May 24th at 3 p.m. PT.

Do you plan in partaking in the latest Splatfest? Would you like to see other old Splatfests return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

