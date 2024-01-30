Nintendo Bringing Back Hard to Find Amiibo This Year

Hard as it might be to believe, Nintendo's line of amiibo figures has been going strong for nearly a decade now. In that time, the company has offered designs based on games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The latter game has gotten some of the best figures over the years, including a great one based on the Guardian robots. It seems that Nintendo will be bringing this one back on March 8th, so those that missed out on it the first time around will have a second shot at adding it to their collection!

An image of the Guardian amiibo can be found below. Readers planning to pre-order the amiibo from GameStop can do so right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

The Guardian amiibo has been pretty hard to come by since it first released, and commands about double its original asking price on sites like eBay. That's not too bad considering how pricey some rare amiibo can get, but it's still nice that Nintendo is bringing this one back. Most of the amiibo that have been offered over the years feature a static pose, but the Guardian amiibo is unique in that its arms are actually posable!

Guardian Amiibo Unlocks

While a lot of amiibo collectors buy the figures just to have a nice display piece, the hook remains the ability to scan them into various Nintendo Switch games to gain unlockable items. The Guardian amiibo is compatible with multiple games. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the figure unlocks a spirit based on the Guardian robots. In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players have a chance to obtain Guardian weapons and Ancient Cores. In Tears of the Kingdom, the Guardian amiibo can unlock the exclusive Ancient Sheikah Fabric for the Paraglider.

Amiibo in 2024

The Guardian reprint is just one amiibo confirmed to release in 2024. Earlier this month, an amiibo two-pack based on Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released. Next month will also see the arrival of a figure based on Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise. The Sora design is based on the character's appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where he was the final DLC fighter made available. The Sora amiibo will be released on February 16th.

Beyond Sora and the Guardian reprint, Nintendo has not made announcements about any other amiibo that will be released this year. However, a recent datamine from Splatoon 3 revealed gear sets that are tied to two unannounced amiibo figures. It's possible these figures could be based on the game's Side Order DLC, which is set to release on February 22nd. Until Nintendo makes some kind of announcement, fans are just going to have to speculate!

Are you planning to snag this amiibo reprint? Did you get one when the Guardian was first released? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Wario64]