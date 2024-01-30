New Super Nintendo World Orlando Images Revealed

In summer 2025, Super Nintendo World will open in Orlando as part of the Universal Epic Universe theme park. Today, Nintendo shared some new concept art, which includes imagery of the entrance, a shop, and the attraction's place in the overall park map. In the concept art, we can see iconic Nintendo imagery, including Warp Pipes, Fire Flowers, and more. While Universal Epic Universe is still a long time away from opening, these images should give readers an idea of what to expect when it finally does happen!

The concept art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Adventure awaits! SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, one of the five immersive worlds is opening at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. 💫 #EpicUniverse https://t.co/tpcR5lWnf6 pic.twitter.com/0A3ECtSblV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 30, 2024

Interestingly enough, the park map image seems to show quite a bit of space in the areas immediately surrounding Super Nintendo World. It's possible that space is being saved for future expansions of the attraction. There have been a lot of rumors lately about a Zelda-themed expansion for the Super Nintendo World parks, which would make sense given the franchise's popularity. Zelda is Nintendo's second biggest series after Mario, and there are a lot of interesting things that could be done with a Zelda theme park attraction. Given the fact that Universal Epic Universe isn't set to open until 2025, it could be a long time before we see any additional expansions, however!

Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World California opened with content based solely on the Mario franchise, including a Mario Kart ride. Fans in Orlando have had to wait a bit longer to experience Super Nintendo World, but the trade-off is that this version will open with the Donkey Kong Country content that's currently set to open this year at Universal Studios Japan. The Donkey Kong Country expansion features content and imagery based on the popular games, with characters like DK, Diddy, and Tiki Tong appearing. The big highlight of the expansion is a ride based on the popular mine cart levels from Donkey Kong Country on Super Nintendo. As revealed in a recent leak, the cart ride will simulate the broken tracks that appeared in the game, with the coaster pretending to "jump" over broken gaps.

Universal Epic Universe

Super Nintendo World is sure to be one of the biggest draws for Universal Epic Universe, but it's also just one of five worlds that visitors will see when they arrive at the park. Universal Epic Universe will also include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and a Celestial Park. The strangest inclusion is probably the one based on Universal's cancelled line of movies known as the Dark Universe. While the movies might have been scrapped after The Mummy reboot, it seems the idea will live on through the Universal Epic Universe.

Are you getting excited for Universal Epic Universe? Which ride are you most looking forward to in Super Nintendo World? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!