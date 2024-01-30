PlayStation Vita Exclusive Getting Remaster on Nintendo Switch

A niche PlayStation Vita exclusive is making a return with a new remaster, but not on the PS4 or PS5, but on the Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation Vita may be a blemish on the PlayStation hardware record, but despite not selling well by Sony's standard, and despite failing to recreate the success of the PSP, it had some hardcore fans. How many of these hardcore fans knew about Fate/stay night Realta Nua, we don't know. That said, if you did enjoy this PlayStation Vita exclusive back in the day, you will be happy to know it is getting a second chance at life with a Nintendo Switch remaster.

The news comes the way of publisher Aniplex and developer Type-Moon, who made the announcement alongside an announcement trailer you can check out below. Unfortunately, the trailer has not been accompanied by any details on what the remaster improves. Meanwhile, there is also no word of a release date beyond sometime this year.

"The complicated threads in Fate Stay Night unravels in Realta Nua," reads an official blurb about the original game on Amazon. "The series tells some of the most bloody and brutal love stories ever. The three heroines, Saber, Rin and Sakura each has a tale to tell, and depending on which path Emiya Shirou takes, he can either become the saviour who ends the Holy Grail wars for good or become another heroic spirit bound to be called out when the flames of war start again. The PS Vita port incorporates upgraded graphics and a touch screen support. It also contains a bonus chapter Tobidase! Trouble Hanafuda Dōchūki 2."

As you may know, this is a hard game to get your hands on in 2024, so it is excellent news it is being revived via the Nintendo Switch, and as long as the Switch eShop remains accessible -- which it should for many years -- the game should remain accessible, unlike it is right now.

