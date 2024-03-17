Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Getting One of the Most Anticipated RPGs Ever

One of the most anticipated role-playing games in history is reportedly bound for Nintendo Switch 2. For the time being, Nintendo has yet to announce that it's working on a successor to the Switch. Despite plenty of credible rumors and reports, Nintendo remains quiet about any of its hardware plans after the current trio of the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Whenever this silence comes to a close, though, it sounds like the next major RPG from developer Atlus could also be unveiled for the next Nintendo hardware.

Based on new information from @MbKKssTBhz5, who is a highly credible insider when it comes to all things Sega, Atlus is planning to bring the eventual Persona 6 to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Like the Nintendo Switch 2 itself, Atlus hasn't properly unveiled Persona 6 just yet, but it has recently been reported that the forthcoming RPG is going to launch in 2025. If true, this would represent an eight-year gap between mainline entries as Persona 5 originally released back in 2017.

Given this large gap, Persona 6 has easily become one of the most highly anticipated RPGs in a long, long time. In the interim, Atlus has chosen to continue releasing various spin-offs in the larger Persona series and also recently remade Persona 3 in the form of Persona 3 Reload. In fact, it has also been previously stated that Persona 3 Reload will eventually come to the Nintendo Switch 2 as well, as the game is presently only available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Of course, the biggest question in the midst of all of these rumors is tied to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Previously, it was said that Nintendo was targeting a release in the latter half of 2024 for the Switch successor. However, this past month, new reports came about stating that the console's arrival had instead been internally pushed to 2025. Assuming that this is true, it means that Nintendo might not choose to show off the Switch 2 to the public for a few more months. In the interim, titles such as Princess Peach: Showtime, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD are all set to hit the current Switch in the months ahead.