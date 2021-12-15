Nintendo Switch Surprises Players With 4 New Stealth Releases

A new Nintendo Direct happened today, and like most Nintendo Directs, it featured a few different announcements about stealth releases. This time, four different games were stealth released, including one of the highest-rated games of this year. Unfortunately, if you’re only in the market for AAA experiences, then all four of these stealth releases will leave you unsatisfied as each game is a smaller release, but as noted with at least one title, in particular, this doesn’t mean there’s less quality.

The one game, in particular, is Chicory: A Colorful Tale, which hit back in June and currently boasts a Metacritic score of 90, making it one of the highest-rated games of the year. The other three games don’t boast the same critical acclaim, but they are all available at fairly cheap price points.

Below, you can read more about each new stealth release and check out a trailer for each game:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale: “Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game about a dog wielding a magic brush! Use the painting powers to explore, solve puzzles, help your animal friends and restore color to the world.”

Dungeon Munchies: “Dungeon Munchies is a side-scrolling action RPG with a focus on hunting down creatures, cooking them, and eating dishes to gain certain abilities. The combination of dishes you choose to eat will impact your entire playstyle.”

Timelie: “Timelie is a stealth puzzle adventure, where you control time like a media player. Perceive future events to plan your escape strategy from the past, sneak an enemy, and manipulate time through this companionship journey of a mysterious cat and a little girl with a precognitive power.”

Let’s Play! Oink Games: “Selling over 1,000,000 copies worldwide, the continually growing game maker, Oink Games, has brought their works to Switch! Enjoy playing these board games a new way, with friends or family, in any situation. Either online or offline, Let’s Play!”

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.