Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting One of Gaming’s Best Trilogies “Soon”

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are reportedly getting one of gaming’s best trilogies and getting the trio of games soon. Compared to previous years, 2021 has been a slow year for the Nintendo Switch, both in terms of third-party and first-party releases. That said, with the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 4, Metroid Prime 4, and more in the hopper, this will change soon. Meanwhile, now it also looks like Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to the trio of Nintendo Switch consoles.

According to a new report, the Ezio Trilogy, as it is known, is coming to the Nintendo Switch “soon.” How soon exactly, the report doesn’t say, but it presumably won’t be before the end of the year unless it’s going to be a stealth release. As for the games that make up the trilogy, it was kicked off by Assassin’s Creed II in 2009, which is widely considered one of the best games of all time. In 2010, a direct sequel followed in the form of Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, which is just as acclaimed. And then in 2011 the trilogy starring Ezio was wrapped by Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, which isn’t as acclaimed as its two predecessors, but still quite popular.

“Play as Ezio, the most iconic Assassin in the franchise, and follow his journey from a young man learning the ways of the Assassins in 15th-century Renaissance Italy, then into Rome where he takes leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Finally embark on Ezio’s final adventure in 16th-century Constantinople, as he walks in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation.”

At the moment of publishing, neither Ubisoft nor Nintendo has not addressed this report from Direct Feed Games. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything above with a grain of salt.

