The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 New Features Potentially Leaked

Some unannounced features being added to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 have possibly leaked, courtesy of a new patent for the game from Nintendo, which has leaked online. Over on Twitter, Nintendo leaker and insider Samus Hunter relays word of the patent, noting that the patent contains a few features that have been seen in previous footage, but with some minor additions. Unfortunately, while the patent provides new insight into the game and its development, it doesn’t leak anything super salient or too major.

As Samus Hunter notes — via Game Reactor — what can be seen in some patent images and descriptions, are more dynamic poses for archery and flying, the former of which may suggest Link will be fighting flying creatures. What can also be seen are some rewind features and the ability to go through a suspended platform freely.

https://twitter.com/SamusHunter2/status/1471057130908266499

It’s impossible to know what should and shouldn’t be made of this patent, as patents are not only full of technical jargon that can be difficult to decipher, but tons of patents never graduate beyond the conceptual stage into a product or into products themselves.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this patent nor the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change as it never comments on patents and the speculation they create, but if for some reason it bucks expectation and does break this history of silence, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to release sometime in 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED. Right now, there's no word when we will see or hear from the game in an official capacity.