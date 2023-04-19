Nintendo Switch Stealth Releases 4 New Games at Once

Four new games have today stealth released across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms. Earlier this morning, Nintendo held its latest "Indie World" showcase to highlight a number of indie titles that would soon be coming to Switch. Although most of these games seen in the presentation weren't slated to launch until later this year or at some point in 2024, four of them happened to surprisingly roll out today.

As of this moment, Shadows Over Loathing, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Teslagrad Remastered, and Teslagrad 2 are all available to be downloaded on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Previously, Nintendo had confirmed that some of these games would be coming to Switch, but hadn't provided specifics about their launch dates. As it turns out, though, all of them have now become playable, which makes for a nice mid-week bump on the eShop.

To learn more about all four of these new Switch titles, you can check out descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Shadows Over Loathing

"Mobsters, monsters, and mysteries — welcome to Shadows Over Loathing, the shady side of an already black-and-white world, and a follow-up to the award-winning West of Loathing.

Explore a sprawling open world chock full of danger, quests, puzzles, and stick figures in this single-player comedy adventure/RPG set in the prohibition era of the Loathing universe. See how many enemies you can stuff into a phone booth as the athletic Pig Skinner, control the curds and whey of the cosmos as the cunning Cheese Wizard, or march to the beat of your own inscrutable purposes as the hip Jazz Agent."

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

"Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games loved by millions of players from all over the globe. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy's characters – as well as new, horrific threats."

Teslagrad Remastered

"The Kingdom of Elektropia is under siege by a tyrant king, who rules over its people with an iron fist. When a city-wide manhunt comes for him, a young boy escapes into the Tesla Tower. Once home to a sect of technological wizards known as the Teslamancers, it is now a forgotten vault of ancient technologies and forgotten history. You are on your own, with only the tools of the lost Teslamancers and your wits to survive."

Teslagrad 2

"Lumina, a young Teslamancer, finds herself stranded after her airship crashes in Wyrmheim, a remote and treacherous land to the North. Embark on a dangerous adventure, exploring a gigantic, abandoned tower looming over a fjordside valley, on a quest to get Lumina home and back to her family. Use electromagnetic powers to survive the dangers of a wild and untamed land. Defend yourself against Viking raiders, face gruesome beasts inspired by Nordic mythology, and triumph against epic bosses! As your journey progresses, you'll discover new skills and equipment needed to uncover the secrets of the land and delve into the dark past of Lumina's ancestors."