Nintendo Announces Impressive Sales Numbers for Switch, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Animal Crossing

While Nintendo Switch has been difficult to obtain for a lot of people, that hasn't stopped the system and its games from performing quite well for the company. Nintendo has revealed sales figures for the handheld hybrid, as well as some of its biggest releases from the last few months. According to Nintendo, Switch has now moved 55.77 million units worldwide, outselling the Nintendo 64 and GameCube combined. Meanwhile, Pokemon Sword and Shield have moved 17.37 million cumulative units since November, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 13.41 million units since the game's release in March. It's certainly a stark contrast to the days of Wii U!

While the data is impressive enough on its own, it speaks to some really strong growth for Nintendo. Pokemon Sword and Shield is now the fourth best-selling game in the series, behind Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue, Pokemon Gold and Silver, and Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Diamond and Pearl moved 17.67 million copies, so it stands to reason that Sword and Shield will quickly overtake that game, as well, though it might take a bit longer to pass Red, Green, and Blue (31.38 million) and Gold and Silver (23.1 million).

The more notable success story, however, belongs to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The franchise has always been a bit on the niche side for Nintendo, but New Horizons has been an unquestionable success. The game has already passed Animal Crossing: New Leaf's lifetime sales total. With Nintendo's dedication to updating the game over the coming months, it seems highly likely that New Horizons will continue drawing in new players.

It will be interesting to see what Nintendo has in store next for Switch. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 have been announced for the system, the immediate future is a bit hazy for the company. Nintendo has been releasing a number of updates for first-party games like Luigi's Mansion 3, Ring Fit Adventure, and Super Mario Maker 2, but the company has been quiet regarding upcoming first-party games. It's unclear what the company will reveal next, but it seems likely it will prove worth the wait!

