Super Mario Maker 2 Update Adds World Maker, Power-Ups, and More

Super Mario Maker 2 already gives players a lot of different options for building their own Mario levels, but the game is about to expand in a very big way. Nintendo has announced that the game will receive its final major update later this week, and it certainly seems that the company has saved the best for last! While the game has previously allowed players to simply make their own Mario stages, players will now have the options of making their own Mario worlds, thanks to World Maker mode! Modeled after the world maps found in Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World, the new mode should help players make an even more authentic Mario experience!

World Maker definitely seems like the most ambitious addition that the series has added, thus far. Players can essentially use World Maker to build their own Mario game, with up to 8 worlds and 40 courses. Players are given multiple themes to choose from for each world, as well, so one world could have an underground theme, while another could be a desert.

Of course, boss fights are an integral part of an authentic Mario world experience. Thankfully, the new update will also bring in the dastardly Koopalings! Super Mario Maker 2 players can now add each of Bowser's minions into their stages, each with their own unique abilities.

The final major update for #SuperMarioMaker2 is near! Create your own Super World in the new World Maker mode. Course parts like the Frog Suit, Goomba Mask, & more wacky fun wearables join the fun too! The free update arrives 4/22 on #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/t7UJnfdQ1I pic.twitter.com/JrPfxrZcHW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2020

In addition to World Maker, the new update will add a plethora of new power-ups spanning the entirety of the series. The Frog Suit, Goomba Mask, Super Acorn, and Boomerang Flower are just a few of the game's new additions. However, the most exciting new power-up might be the SMB2 Mushroom. The SMB2 Mushroom allows Mario to turn into a sprite based on his appearance in Super Mario Bros. 2. However, it also allows him to emulate his abilities from that game! SMB2 Mario will be able to lift and throw enemies and items, just as he did in the NES classic.

These new additions should definitely add to the creativity players have already displayed in Super Mario Maker 2! Fans eager to try World Maker and the new power-ups will be happy to know that the update is slated to arrive on April 22nd.

Are you excited about the new Super Mario Maker 2 update? Do you plan on making your own Mario World? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

