Nintendo Switch Network Services Are Down

✖

Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch network services are currently down, so if you're having trouble with your Nintendo Switch, this is why. In addition to the Nintendo Switch, services are also down for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. At the moment, it's unclear what the problem is, but Nintendo has acknowledged the issue and is currently working on a solution.

With the console's network services down, all online functionality is broken. This means not only can you not play Nintendo Switch games online, but it means you can't utilize online features in titles like Animal Cross: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8, Splatoon, and Fortnite. Meanwhile, the Nintendo eShop is also inaccessible as long services are down.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how widespread the problem is, but it appears to be affecting most, if not all players. And unfortunately, there's no word on when the issue will be resolved.

We will be sure to update this as official updates from Nintendo flow in. The Nintendo Switch's network rarely goes down, so it's hard to say with any level of confidence how long it will take for a solution to be rolled out.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_.

In the most recent and related news, a brand new Nintendo Switch game will soon be made free for all players on Switch and Switch Lite. Meanwhile, in just a few days, the platform will get a very divisive horror game.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.