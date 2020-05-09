Nintendo Switch Getting Divisive Horror Game Next Week

✖

Nintendo Switch is getting another horror game soon, and this one is one of the more divisive horror games of the last few years. More specifically, developer IMGN.PRO has revealed that it's bringing Kholat to the Nintendo Switch -- via the Nintendo eShop -- on May 14. And to accompany this news, the developer also revealed a brand new live-action trailer for the game. According to the game's official Nintendo eShop listing, it will cost Switch owners $15 and require 5.5 GB of space.

Kholat first debuted on the scene back in 2015 via the PC and via Steam. A year later, it came to PS4. And then a year after this, it came to Xbox One. And now three years since its last port, it's now coming to Nintendo Switch.

Upon release, Kholat won a few select awards, but didn't impress with critics. Depending on the platform, it currently sits at a Metacritic score that ranges from 54 to 64. However, it does have its fans, which is evident by its "mixed" score on Steam. Across over 1,500 reviews, 68 percent of Steam users reviewed the game positively. The other 42 percent, not so much.

"Kholat is an exploration adventure game with elements of horror, inspired by a true event known as the Dyatlov Pass incident – a mysterious death of nine Russian hikers, which led to countless, unconfirmed hypotheses," reads an official pitch of the game. "The player will plunge directly into the boundless scenery of the inhospitable Ural Mountains with the task to find out what really happened. In the course of events, you may come across more speculations than expected...

In addition to the aforementioned information, the game's Nintendo eShop listing also confirms the game supports the following languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Chinese.

Kholat will be available on the Nintendo Switch starting May 14. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage pertaining to the Nintendo Switch -- and everything related to the console -- be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the Switch by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.