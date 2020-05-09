Brand New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Game Will Soon Be Free for All Players

✖

A new, free Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and Xbox One game is releasing soon. More specifically, when Island Saver releases next week, it will be completely free. Why is this noteworthy? Because it's being made free courtesy of National Westminster Bank, located in the United Kingdom, who apparently absorbed the cost of the game's development so it could be made free.

Scheduled to release on May 13, Island Saver is being developed by Stormcloud Games, and while it will be completely free to download and own, it will require 1.1 GB of space on your PC and console.

In the game, you step into the shoes of a do-gooder equipped with a good ol' Trash Blaster, which you need to help a group of islands that have been invaded by not just horrid plastic waste, but Litterbugs, which like to make a mess.

According to Stormcloud Games, the title is a first-person adventure game, as well as an educational game. In addition to supporting all three modes of play on Nintendo Switch -- TV, handheld, and tabletop -- it supports the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

"A group of amazing islands need your help! Horrid plastic waste has washed up and you need to sort it out with your trusty Trash Blaster," reads an official pitch of the game. "But look out for the Litterbugs. They love mess and they’re out to muck things up. You need to wash away gloop, collect litter, earn coins, and rescue the bankimals! These special animals are living piggy banks and with them you can help save the Savvy Islands and make things good again."

Island Saver is poised to release on May 13 via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Tropical jungles - the icy arctic - dusty deserts – volcanoes - explore them all as you clean up the islands.

42 bankimals to save – can you rescue them all?

Find bankimals you can ride and use their powers to access new areas

Help Kiwi find his missing nest eggs!

Collect coins and discover spending, saving, and more!

