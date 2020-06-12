Upcoming Nintendo Switch Sci-Fi Thriller Suddenly Cancelled

✖

Another Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has suddenly been cancelled, making it two Nintendo Switch game cancellations this week alone. Just two days ago, Konami cancelled its upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, and now Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive have announced that the latter's sci-fi thriller, Deliver Us The Moon, is no longer coming to the Nintendo console. The announcement has come as a surprise to many Nintendo fans, and only a month after the aforementioned pair announced a Switch release date for the game.

According to an official statement from the developer, there are numerous factors in play as for why the port is getting canned, including the stresses on the team caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a duty to our players and to our teams, and after careful consideration, we have discontinued the development," reads the official announcement. "The decision has been made based on a number of factors, not helped by the industry-wide stresses that have been felt by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made every task just that little bit harder."

The statement continues:

"We understand the disappointment this may cause and if you have pre-ordered the game for Nintendo Switch, you can get in touch with your retailer to cancel this. Thank you for your patience and support – other missions have only just begun and we look forward to sharing news on where these rockets take us next…"

Deliver Us The Moon debuted on the scene last year via the PC, and has since come to Xbox One and PS4. And it's quite good. If you were looking forward to playing it on Switch, you should really consider picking it up on another platform, if you can of course.

"Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near-future where Earth's natural resources are depleted," reads an official pitch of the game. "In an effort to solve the energy crisis, global powers created the World Space Agency and secured a promising new source of energy on the moon. The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost. Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.