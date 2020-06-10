Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusive Cancelled

✖

An upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive game has been cancelled. More specifically, today Konami took to the Internet to share that its upcoming Switch and Switch Lite exclusive, Hyper Sports R, is no longer in development. The Japanese games maker doesn't disclose why the game is being cancelled, but notes its "due to various circumstances."

The Switch exclusive sports game was first revealed back in June 2018, and according to Konami, the team has been working hard on it ever since. In other words, it's presumably pretty far in development, which makes this cancellation all the more surprising.

"As of today, we have decided to discontinue development on Hyper Sports R for the Nintendo Switch," said Konami an in official statement about the cancellation. "The team had been continually working on the game since its initial reveal in June 2018. However, after much consideration, we have decided to cancel its development due to various circumstances."

The statement continues, apologizing to Nintendo Switch fans looking forward to the new game:

"We deeply apologize to all our valued customers who have been patiently anticipating the release of this game for this significant inconvenience. We hope that you will continually enjoy our products and services."

"Hyper Sports R is a new sports simulation title to arrive on the Nintendo Switch," reads an official pitch of the now-cancelled game. "Compete in a variety of individual and team sports, and train a team to take on rivals as you race for a spot at the top. In Hyper Sports R, players can choose from a variety of 20-plus characters to build up and compete. Become the best competitor in a variety of different sports, which include track and field, beach volleyball and swimming."

