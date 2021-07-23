New AAA Nintendo Switch Game Accidentally Leaked by Website

✖

A new AAA game for Nintendo Switch seems to have accidentally leaked ahead of its formal reveal. While this game in question isn't something wholly new or unreleased, its potential arrival on Switch would be the first time it has come to the platform and would help finish up the larger trilogy to which it belongs.

Spotted on Russian retail site VideoIgr.net, a recent listing was discovered for Darksiders III, which is the third mainline installment in the long-running action-adventure series. First released back in 2018, this title is one that has already come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but an arrival on Switch is something that publisher THQ Nordic has yet to announce. Not long after this Darksiders III listing was discovered on the website, it was eventually taken down. Before that time, however, some fans on Reddit happened to capture a screengrab of the listing along with its supposed launch date of September 30, 2021.

As mentioned, if Darksiders III were to come to Nintendo Switch, its launch wouldn't be all that shocking. In the past, THQ Nordic has gone out of its way to bring both Darksiders and Darksiders II to Switch in the past. Additionally, the spin-off installment Darksiders: Genesis is also currently able to be played on Switch. Essentially, Darksiders III is the only game within the franchise that isn't on Switch at this point in time. As such, it would only make sense for THQ Nordic to look to rectify its absence.

Assuming that this listing for Darksiders III is indeed accurate, it would stand to reason that we might hear something official about its launch in the very near future. With September coming up so quickly, if this game is going to come to Switch, THQ Nordic will surely have something to say in the coming weeks. Until then, however, you should take this listing with the usual grain of salt. After all, this whole scenario could have just been accidental on the part of the retailer in question.

